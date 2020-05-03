Golden Globes 2020: The best OUTFITS from the red carpet

It is one of the most important nights in Hollywood, and the stars have certainly not disappointed when it comes to your dazzling outfit Golden Globes 2020.

On this occasion we present the best outfits the famous red carpet.

Sofia Vergara

On this occasion can be seen in a dress in wine color with a design style bodice and gold detailing of Dolce & Gabbana, accompanied by jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

Sofia Vergara.



Jennifer Aniston

The famous “Friends” sports a minimalist look (very elegant) composed of a black dress with olanes.

Jennifer Aniston.



Margot Robbie

The australian actress is presented in a dress strapless white with sequins details.

Margot Robbie.



Ana de Armas

The cuban actress looked like a modern princess in a dresses blue strapless sequined Ralph & Russo, combined with a diamond necklace and sapphire Tiffany & Co.

Ana de Armas.



Zoey Deutch

Precious was seen in a yellow dress with a cute V-neckline and lovely sleeves of Fendi, the actress of The Politician.

Zoey Deutch.



Kirsten Dunst

it was the definition of pretty in pink when she arrived at the awards with a dress with ruffles and pastels. The actress from Bring It On she let her plunging neckline to speak as he swept her long blonde hair behind her shoulders.

Kirsten Dunst.



Rose Leslie

The scottish renowned for playing Ygritte in the series Game of Thrones, Gwen in Downton Abbey and Maia in The Good Fight, stopped the looks at her with her green dress adorned while her husband, Kit Harington looked handsome with a tuxedo black.

Rose Leslie and her husband.



Lauren Graham

He came to the Golden Globes 2020 with an elegant red dress with ruffled skirt and detailed with belt.

Lauren Green.



Kristin Cavallari

The american, known for the series the Hills, was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020.

Kristin Cavallari.



Gillian Anderson

The famous Dana Dossiers Secrets X, it came in a white dress, with straight design and asymmetrical details.

Gillian Anderson.



Dakota Fanning

To your step the red carpet caught eyes with a dress romantic style in a dress lilac tulle with short puffed sleeves.

Dakota Fanning.



