First images of the possible spin-off of ‘Arrow’ with Mia Smoak, Green Arrow and the Canaries’

Although ‘Arrow’ comes to its end this by 2020 and we have to say goodbye to the superhero Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), you may not say goodbye to the Green Arrow. The producers are already thinking about to pass the baton to her daughter Mia Smoak in a possible spin-off, and the first contact with this idea of what we will have in the episode 8×09, titled ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’. And they have already published the photos of the episode, which will be located in 2040.

The look posted by EW.com teaches us to the characters of Mia (Katherine McNamara), Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) sheathed in their costumes fighting crime in Star City, 2040. In addition, another characteristic feature of the images is the appearance of the character of Blance Bertinelli (Raigan Harris), that are very likely to keep a connection with Helena Bertinelli, also known as the Huntress. Photos also teach us the character of Dinah in his facet more artistic, since it will be singing and playing the piano.

‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ will serve as a “backdoor pilot” as the media like TVLine, that is to say, as a presentation of the plot and the characters of the spin-off of Green Arrow, within one’s own ‘Arrow’.

‘Arrow’ and the great crossover of DC

‘Arrow’, which says goodbye to the fans this 2020, has been a part of ‘Crisis on infinite earths’, the higher crossover of the DC superhero. The mega event started on 8th December with a chapter of ‘Supergirl’ and is developed in the same month through two episodes of ‘The Flash’ and ‘Batwoman’.

Images of ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’

After a holiday break, the union of the productions of CW will have its final part with a chapter of ‘Arrow’ and conclude through ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. As long as we see Mia Smoak as the new Green Arrow, we will be able to enjoy the connection of the characters of DC on the screen through a final that promises to be very epic.