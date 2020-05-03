Conquest its maturity – The Journal of the state of Coahuila

1 . Brad Pitt.

The sighs that lifts up Brad Pitt to his 56 years are inevitable. The size and beauty of this actor did fall plump to Jennnifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, with those who came to the altar in your time. Has six children, three biolgicos and three adoptive next to Jolie, and the best news: est single!, although the rumors of a reconciliacin with Aniston not stop, however, none of the two has confirmed the version.

2. George Clooney

Their almost 59 years old, George Clooney continues to get up sighs. The actor was one of the singles ms quoted until you pass a lawyer lebanese-britnica name Amal Alamuddin, with whom I decided to come to the altar in 2014, and who became a pap for the first time and double your 56 years. Clooney had been married to the actress Ralia Balsam for four years and was sworn not to repeat the experience

3. Tom Cruise

57 years galanura lasts. Currently est single, or at least not know conquest for the moment. The actor who was recently branded a engredo by its air of a star at his early career, has been a couple of Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Penlope Cruz and Katie Holmes, with whom procre Suri, although also it is pap of Isabella and Connor, who have adopted during his marriage to Kidman.

4. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler is a galn of 50 years of age who has been linked with several famous as Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Cameron Daz, among other beautiful women. The actor belongs to the select club of the bachelors of gold of Hollywood. Or perteneca, because the tabloid press britnica ensures that Butler recently married in secret with his girlfriend, the diseadora interiors Morgan Brown.

5. Antonio Banderas

The actor in Spanish than 59 years, currently maintains a relationship with the investor, Nicole Kimpel, following their divorce in 2014 of the actress Melanie Griffith, then 18 years married and have their daughter Stella del Carmen. The the actor, when he came to Hollywood made that the singer Madonna set its eyes on l, then participate together in the tape is Avoided, however, l prefiri to ignore their hints.

6. Hugh Jackman

At 51 years the versatility of the actor australian is still conquering hearts. Est married for more than 20 years with Deborra-Lee Furness, australian actress who takes him no less that 13 years, and who adopted their 2 children. She reached fame with his character of Wolverine in the X-Men.

7. Patrick Dempsey

To their 54 years is one of the leading men ms ones from the cinema and television. What woman does not want to be examined by doctor Derek Shepherd in the series of Greys Anatomy?. Has been married on two occasions, the first with the actress in new york Rocky Parker, who had 26 years, and the second with the maquillista Jillian Fink with whom est married for 19 years and with whom he has three children. (Arminda Oviedo German Language)