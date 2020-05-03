Ahsley Tisdale ensures have taken refuge in yoga and meditation during the quarantine

Recently Ashley Tisdale I shared a picture that was taken in front of a mirror with which he wanted to make it clear that despite not being doing exercises from the start of the quarantine, the yoga and the meditation have given him great results.

The star High School Musical was surprised by his fans that follow her on Twitter when they saw their recent publication in the confes as little fantica of the routine exercises that other celebrities do in their confinement.

For the actress of 34 years, her main focus has been mental health and that is why it has opted to therapies of meditation, so it is not affected by the quarantine, according to expres in a tweet.

In the same way the celebrity each time ms a follower of the yoga, activity physics with which you can stay active and in contact with itself by testing respiracin.

In a few das for the post of Ashley Tisdale she reached the 7 thousand retweets and more than 63 thousand fans, those who admire the results he has given his technical training.

The singer has left to see in their home in the quarantine, from where you have shared videos on your pool, and until I shared a hilarious material in TikTok dancing a song of Britney Spears.

The photo of the personality also I added on Instagram, where thousands of his fans reacted by her great figure in spite of not doing exercises.