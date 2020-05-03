A$AP Rocky has his experience with drugs in a new documentary

Netflix have a prepared new documentary for all of us. Now that practically we have already seen its entire catalog, we have been delighted to know that we will be able to know a little more A$AP Rocky, Sting, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Ad-Rock, among others, with this project.

“Have a Good Trip” will come to Netflix, and may 11, with some of the stories most crazy of these artists, who speak unabashedly of their experience with the drug, because yes, that is the documentary.

Among the stories that you will find highlights of A$AP Rocky, who we already know has a style of life quite crazy, which has given him great experiences around the world.

But despite the fact that we were already more or less aware, we have been surprised to hear him say that after consuming a hallucinogenic substance “a rainbow shot out of his cock and I had a sound”.

In addition, each story will be accompanied by animation that will put images to what I felt the artists after consuming, as well as an analysis of the pros and cons of this type of drug, its evolution in time and some tips on how to experience the right way.

If you want to know more details about this documentary that is sure to sneak in between most viewed, hit the play below.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmQygtqDLHs(/embed)

