I just woke up so: Sam Claflin shared a photo that reached half a million likes

In a matter of hours the recent photo of Sam Claflin exceeded 500 thousand likes on Instagram and is that is because it clearly shows her torso for the delight of their fans.

The picture where you can see the british actor it seems that it was after exiting the shower or doing sports, but he himself denied it in the comments.

Sweat sweaty, wrote the protagonist the box office hit Me Before You alongside Emilia Clarke in the photo that went up on Instagram, and it generated the answer of several celebrities.

I just woke up so replied the celebrity of 33 years the actress Olivia Munn, who asked if I was doing exercises.

In the same way Armie Hammer was not slow in responding to the personality born in Suffolk, to suggest that you eat something off the menu as a hamburger, a comment that received more than 4 thousand likes.

The famous with more than 3 million followers on Instagram reached in 48 hours exceed 500 thousand likes and countless comments by his admirers.

Recently Sam Claflin announced from their networks, the launch of the new production which stars in, titled “Love, Wedding, Repeat” and that is on Netflix.