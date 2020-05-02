“Zoey 101” could return with everything and Jamie Lynn Spears

According to various u.s. media, the popular series on Nickelodeon “Zoey 101” he would return to the small screen along with his lead actress, Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears.

According to media such as TMZ, the series would take up the life of Zoey Brooksperformed by Jamie Lynn Spears in her role as a mother, same as the actress known from the age of 16 when got pregnant for the first time, ahead of the end of the series.

The actress has not hidden his intentions to return to the popular series of the last decade, as in several publications he has commanded indirect Nickelodeon.

In a publication in your account of Instagram, the actress shared some covers of media that ensure that the ‘reboot’ of “Zoey 101” is more and more near.

In this regard, the sister of Britney Spears he commented, “Hey @nickelodeon your people contact my people”.

Despite the fact that we know that we would see again Jamie Lynn Spearswe don’t know if he would count with the participation of other actors from the original series as Sean Flynn playing Chase Matthews or Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez.

You may be interested

Evanescence returns to the City of Mexico to the Knotfest

igf