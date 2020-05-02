you still have time to see them

Related news

The cinemas closed, the libraries without open, the concerts banned… proposals for leisure and cultural have lived in a major setback for the coronavirus. The confinement has made the activities more typical of the population could not be performed, and it is here where others have removed the head. The content platforms (such as Netflix, HBO or Netflix) have made their August during this quarantine. Its consumption has grown, and have become the queens of the houses.

People spend 24 hours in your home, and are seeing more products than ever before. As reported by Justwatch this means, in our country searches about platforms had grown these days an average of 187%. Some, such as Netflix or Flixolé even gave data transparently to recognize that they were living in a rebound of consumption and new subscribers.

What we did not expect is that the winner of this confinement was not Netflix. Has been HBO which, according to Business Insider, more and more has grown up during these days. According to the website, has been the platform that has grown from the 15th of march with an increase of their traffic in our country of a 244%. In the second place in terms of growth is placed Netflix, which has seen as increase his consumption a 235,4%.

Netflix is not even done with the bronze, which is for Movistar+, that adds up to 209% of new users, and the most popular platform remains with a growth of 186%, almost 70% less than HBO. Data are amazing also, and even understandable, because when you have a subscriber base so large it is difficult to get a increase or new users. Despite everything they get, in part because they have released products that are very strong. The success of HBO, that, despite this, still five points behind Netflix in terms of total share of streaming, is primarily due to the release of two of its flagship series this year.

‘The plot against America’

The first to arrive was The plot against America, the highly anticipated adaptation of the book of Philip Roth created by David Simon, the creator of The Wire. A series that speculates what would have happened in the united states if Roosevelt had lost the elections against a hero like the aviator charles a. Lindbergh in 1940.

A royal figure, that was never presented to the elections, but who openly supported Hitler, and went against going to the Second World War. We find, therefore, in a country that remains isolated from the conflict, receives nazi leaders and where growing anti-semitism. This allows Simon to make a metaphor of it was Trump in a series starring Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder and John Turturro.

Lidbergh reaching president in the parallel reality of the series.



‘Westworld’

But, without a doubt, the premiere most popular has been the of the third season of Westworldone of its biggest recent successes. A blockbuster science-fiction created by Jonathan Nolan, the brother of the director of The dark knightthat presents a future where there are theme parks where people give vent to their fantasies and where the androids rebel, giving rise to the mythical plot of the science fiction of awareness of the robots and their fight against the humans.

Is based on the film of the same name from 1973, which was written and directed by the novelist Michael Crichton, and in its sequel Futureworld three years after that, though Nolan has made his own and it has led to your land. This third season, in addition, it has been filmed in the city of arts and sciences of Valencia, and introduces her protagonist, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), escaping finally from the virtual world to enter the real world.

Frame of The visitor.



‘The visitor’

Another of the series of the moment in HBO is The visitor (The outsider), a fiction based on the novel of Stephen King and who has benefited by the great reviews and excellent word-of-mouth. A story that is situated in the fictional city of Flint City, Oklahoma, where the police detective Ralph Anderson arrest the baseball coach and professor Terry Maitland in front of a crowd of spectators, accusing him of raping, killing and mutilating a child of 11 years. The series, also has created Richard Pryce, author of The night of, one of the best recent series.

Do not forget that HBO has in its power the series that changed the way of doing fiction in these decades, and many users are also putting up with masterpieces such as The sopranos or The Wire. In addition, in a move inteligentísimo, the platform was made with the rights of the film Contagiondirected by Steven Soderbergh in 2011, and that has become a recent phenomenon for its strong resemblance to the situation that we live by the coronavirus.