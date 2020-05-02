Without reservations, Kris Jenner reveals who is his favourite daughter

Yes, the chosen one is the youngest of the daughters that had Kris Jenner with Robert Kardashian.

However, Khloé Kardashian has not been the only one chosen by Kris Jenner. The matriarch confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter is more intelligent is Kim and that her granddaughter is a favorite Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

As to the question of which of his daughters you could re-do grandmother, Kris wasn’t overly concerned and said that they could be Kourtney Kylie or Kendall.

If you are starting off Kourtney, it would be the fourth child for this. In the case of Kylie Jennerhe would give him a brother or sister to Stormi, who recently celebrated their two-year-old with a spectacular feast. If it were Kendall Jenner, the mother, it would be her first pregnancy.

Honestly, of the three such by Kris Jennerwhat would surprise us would be Kendallsince the times has spoken on the topic of being a mother, has never been very excited about live that stage.