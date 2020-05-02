What will be Tom Ellis as Lucifer in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

MADRID, 14 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

Crisis on Infinite Earths promises to be the crossover most epic of The CWincluding all the stars of the Arrowverso, as well as some actors legendary that gave life to the heroes of DC in the past. The latest addition has been Tom Ellis, who plays the devil the protagonist in Lucifer and that, according to rumors, has been dropped by the filming of the televised event.

“There was a scene with at least 4 players tonight in the set. David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan. No surprises here,” said the Twitter account @Canadagraphs. However, they reported that “they have done a scene with Tom Ellis dressed as Lucifer Morningstar. Yes, you read that well”announced.

Lucifer aired originally on FOX and, after being cancelled, she was rescued by Netflix for a fourth season, so technically it does not form part of the extensive Arrowverso of The CW, that includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. However, the fiction is based on the character from the saga comics Sandman Neil Gaiman, which takes place within the DC universe, so it is entirely possible for Ellis to participate in the televised event.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths focused on a battle between the superheroes of the multiverse DC and a threat to cosmic immortal known as the Anti-Monitor. Like the Monitor, LaMonica Garrett construed the Anti-Monitor in the Arrowverso. As the Anti-Monitor destroys different realities, will increase their own power and sphere of influence. Only managed to stop the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the fusion of multiple universes to save the realityand , becoming a single line temporary unified. This has given rise to numerous theories of fan who say that the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths could lead to Supergirl, and even Black Lightning to Earth-1where the rest of the series.

The crossover will also feature the appearances of stellar Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne and Ashley Scott as Huntress.

Crisis on Infinite Earths add a total five episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrowthat will be issued between December 2019 and January 2020. For its part, Lucifer will culminate with a fifth and final batch of six chaptersstill no release date.