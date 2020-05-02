What is happening? Christina Aguilera believes that ‘Genie in a bottle’ describes the quarantine by the coronavirus

Christina Aguilera feels that it is a ‘genie in the bottle’ within this quarantine by pandemic coronavirus. The well-known singer of 39 years, said, through their social networks this Saturday, march 21, that your song ‘Genie in a bottle’ perfectly describes how is that pass those people who follow the social isolation.

Through its official account of Instagram, Christina Aguilera said how is that their success of 1999 describes, in a lively, what is happening in thousands of homes around the world. “I feel like I’ve been locked up for a century of lonely nights… waiting for someone to release me”, wrote the american singer on the social network, to accompany the publication of a fragment of his well-known hit.

“What day is it?! Haha,” continued Aguilera before adding: “Thank you for making me laugh during this crazy time. I love you guys. Please, stay at home if you can and are safe,” he wrote to culminate.

The post account up to the close of this note, with little more than 731 thousand reproductions and 149 thousand likes by her fans, who gave him all the reason to the artist on how they feel after spending so many days inside the house.

“I love queen! We are all trying to stay safe and healthy within this quarantine”, “Honestly…am I” and “The best reference”, were some of the comments more prominent within the publication of Christina.

