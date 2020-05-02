Victoria Justice talks about the return of Zoey 101

Victoria Justice is ready for the return of Zoey 101…

Some months ago came the rumors of a possible reboot of Zoey 101, the cast even had a wonderful meeting that only served to intensify rumors, and while nothing is yet confirmed, during an interview with Life & Style Victoria spoke of the return of the series.

“No one has approached me about a reboot of Zoey 101“ Said the star to the magazine, but when asked if he would be willing to go back as Lola Martinez, responded with a resounding: “Yes!”

On the meeting of the cast, Victoria revealed: “It was very fun. It was great to be back together. Really just bring back old times and so many good memories. I remember just sitting there and looking at the faces of all and feel that no one had really changed. As, obviously, things had changed, but in the end we were still as the same people and we felt very comfortable and familiar, so that was a very pleasant feeling. It was really fun“.

Victoria also spoke of the relationship they currently have with their peers of the series: “I have been in contact with all of them. Erin Sanders, who played Quinn on the program, we were very united when we were doing the program and she is also in Los Angeles. Now is a yoga instructor and I have taken classes from her. Then, definitely we reconnect.

However, all of them are awesome. I feel very fortunate to have had that experience in my life and to form these friendships. It was a moment really special in my life that I will always remember and I will always be grateful“.

We would love for you to confirm the reboot of Zoey 101, do you?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico