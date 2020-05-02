Trey Songz and Summer Walker recorded in quarantine clip ‘Back Home’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2_NWteaNyQ(/embed)

Artist: Trey Songz

Trey Songz Song: ‘Back Home’

‘Back Home’ Collaboration: Summer Walker

Summer Walker Producer: Hitmaka

Hitmaka Label: Atlantic Records

Trey and Summer have been counted including videos of family ‘Back Home’

The quarantine has been a bitch for all the world, that is so, but many have taken advantage of the situation to develop their creativity to the maximum and get something different. That’s why Trey Songz and Summer Walker have launched ‘Back Home’his new single, along with a video clip recorded from home.

We all know that to have a clip well does not need too much production, so the artists have wanted to collect scenes of your day-to-day for a kind of family video to remember.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared treysongz (@treysongz) the 29 Apr, 2020 at 5:30 PDT

From my house to yours, this is my new single ‘Back Home’ ft @summerwalker

Songz has said that “as we are living in a unusual situation“thought that “it would be special to gather clips of your inner circle” and “make a time capsule“. That’s why we can enjoy images of him with his son Noha.

Despite the fact that which transmits the video clip is happiness and fun, the song is about a complicated relationship, marked by the joy and the pain.

In addition, this has not been the only project that has launched Trey Songz in the past few days, as it has dropped and also mixtapes. ‘Anticipation’ I ‘ and ‘Anticipation II’ in the last few days.

So no one can say that you do not have plan for this afternoonsince it has a lot of music to listen hand of this artist.

Young Thug reveals that he was close to death because of a health problem.