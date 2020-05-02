Tom Ellis might appear as Lucifer in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

One of the biggest events in television this year will be ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, the new crossover series from The CW, which was recently announced, which could also be the debut of Lucifer in the Arrowverse.

Little by little have been integrated more characters to make in front of a great danger that threatens the entire multiverseon this occasion we will see Tom Welling and Erica Durance repeating their roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane of the series ‘Smallville’ and Brandon Routh going to be the Superman film ‘Superman Returns’.

This year’s event will attempt to ambitiously adapt the foundational story of Marv Wolfman, published in 1985, and consist of five hours, divided in the productions of ‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Batwoman’ to come together to combat the threat destroys the multiverse from Anti-Monitor.

Also join in that effort, for the first time, the cast of ‘Black Lightning’, and according to what was announced at the premiere of the sixth season of ‘The Flash’, this event will change all of reality.

Lucifer in the Arrowverse will be played by Tom Ellis, who gives life to the fallen angel in the series of the same name from 2016, which during its first seasons was Fox and it was subsequently acquired by Netflix.

According to the Twitter user Canadagraphs, it is possible that the fans don’t have to wait until the sixth and final season of ‘Lucifer’.

It was recently leaked of a scene filmed with David Ramsay, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan, who will play John Diggle, Mia Smoak and John Constantine.

There was a scene with at least 4 actors tonight at the set.

David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan…. no surprises there.

They did a scene with Tom Ellis dressed like Lucifer Morningstar.

Yes, you read that correct.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) October 12, 2019

Although the scene denotes a crossing of various points in the timeline of the Arrowverse, given that Mia is more than 20 years in the future, as says the publication, is not a surprise.

The three abovementioned actors were seen together recently through photos of the setbut the surprise is that Ellis was also present and dressed in the attire full of Lucifer Morningstar, it will be a matter of waiting to find out the way in which they will make their debut.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will be an event that will start in the united States on the 8th of December in ‘Supergirl’, continues in ‘Batwoman’ on the 9th of December, will continue in ‘The Flash’ on the 10th of December, the crossover will end on 14 January 2020 in ‘Arrow’ and ‘DC Legends of Tomorrow’.