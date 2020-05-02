Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, the rupture of two young pop-up icons | People

Timothée Chalamet is back to being a single man. So what has qualified the british edition of the magazine Vogue that has given an interview for his next release, 4000 thousands. In this way it is confirmed that Chalamet, 24 years of age, and also performer Lily-Rose Depp, 20, have ended their relationship of nearly two years and has come to be considered the couple of the moment by the younger.

Despite the undeniable talent of both to get all the attention wherever they go, provided they kept their courtship out of the spotlight. The now former spouse are met during the filming of The Kingthe movie time from Netflix whose love he jumped from the screens to real life. They have never posed together on a red carpet, only in the corresponding presentations of the tape always surrounded by the rest of the team. The rare photographs alone are captured by the paparazis throughout this time. A kiss of the actors walking in the rain of an October 2018 in New York confirmed the engagement and this, joined other counted excursions in Paris or Italy, as the last summer, during a vacation on boat in Capri, where it is left to see after its passage by the Venice film Festival.

Together they formed one of the couples most envied in Hollywood by the young, because we both, separately, had become true icons emerging. Three years ago, Timothée Chalamet was a perfect stranger —just knew that he was the brief boyfriend of Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna— but now he runs the list of idols of the generation Z. Its explosion came with Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name —he was candidate to the Oscar—, Beautiful Boywas the guy Woody Allen in Rainy day in New Yorka star in the new version of Dune and also participated in Mujercitas. Cautious in each one of their steps, those who have interviewed him stand out from him his education and his delicacy. The same that does not allow you to talk about topics more gory in Hollywood, such as when he donated his salary Rainy day in New York the movement Time’s Up, an organization that raises funds to fight against sexual harassment, where Woody Allen is in the spotlight for years accused of possible abuse to his adoptive daughter. “This year has changed the way that I see and feel many things,” admitted the actor in a statement from its account of Instagram.

Lily-Rose Depp has taken the easy way out. It is what has to be the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. He made his debut in the cinema of the hand of Kevin Smith in the comedy of terror Yoga Hosers, which premiered in 2015. Later she shared the billboard with Natalie Portman in Planetariumalthough they have been the French A faithful man and The King, Netflix, their biggest showcase. But the world of celluloid is not the only thing that united this young couple. Both share origins of the franco-americans. The son of a exbailarina of Broadway and current real estate agent and a worker French Unicef, Chalamet live eight months in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, where he grew up, and the four months remaining in France, on the outskirts of Paris. Lily-Rose, for her part, has grown up among Paris, with his mother, and The Angels, with his father. In addition, the two have managed to coax also to the fashion industry without much effort. The first public appearance of the daughter of Johnny Depp was a parade of Chanel in 2015, something that set the precedent for the muse to most young Lagerfeld is now official image of the French house. “Lily-Rose is awesome, is a young girl who belongs to a new generation with all the qualities of a star”, came to testify on her own Lagerfeld.

Consecrated as it-girl, you do not lose a front-row of the most important firms, is one of the fixed at the Coachella festival and has shared the event with his own mother, and other celebrities as Julainne Moore, Rita Ora, Krstien Stewart, Cara Delevingne or her friend Lily Collins. In your account of Instagram, with more than 3.6 million followers, Lily-Rose Depp shared all those moments. Something that coincides with your ex-boyfriend. Chamalet knows how to care for her over 8 million followers on Instagram and does so by posting their projects, their performances and also their day-to-day, where a simple image of his face reflected in a mirror collects nearly 2.5 million I like. In addition to revolutionize Hollywood in the big screen also makes each time it steps on a red carpet, being chosen by the great fashion brands to show off their american and sweatshirts design in the photocalls, in addition to grab headlines and win fans by their hair, which gives it that air of star of the nouvelle vague.