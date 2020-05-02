These are the celebrities who have dyed their hair pink in their homes

During the quarantine the famous dare to dye her hair pink and Lady Gaga joined this trend. Jennifer Love Hewitt is one of the actresses who has changed the tone of his mane because apparently, the pink is in fashion. The sister of Kate Moss, Lottie Moss has changed her blonde hair for a fun hair-pink and the beautiful model Ireland Baldwin Basinger also changed his look during the confinement. Bryce Dallas Howard joked in their networks about a radical change of look, and Ricky Martin was added to this trend for a few days.

Visit us at:

Official website: http://hola.tv/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/HolaTvAmerica/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/holatv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holatv/