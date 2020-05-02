“The Wretched”: the Thursday series debuts starring Lily Collins (trailer)

If you are of those who love the work of Victor Hugo The Miserable and do not miss any adaptation that comes out, this week comes with great news for you. Thursday saw the launch of the miniseries Starzplay which tells the story of Jean Valjean and Cosette, among other characters.

Fiction is made up of eight episodes, and starring Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo and Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

“Situated in NINETEENTH century France, les Miserables follows Jean Valjean (Dominic West), who spent 19 years in prison for stealing a piece of bread and now returns to the prison, completely destroyed. With a new identity, and is dedicated to helping the poor and takes care of the orphan Cosette (Ellie Bamber), but can’t escape her past. When his arch nemesis inspector Javert (David Oyelowo) once again, we follow the steps, it starts a game of ‘cat and mouse’, where there can be only one winner”, advances the plot synopsis official.

The screenwriter in charge of adapting television The Miserable is Andrew Davies, who has an interesting resume to his credit: House of Cards, War and Peace, The Diary of Bridget Jones and The three musketeers.

On Starz

Recently landing in Argentina, the service of transmitting premium StarzPlay is available in the Apple app TV. Subscribers will have access to series such as Mr. Mercedes, Das Boot, The Spanish Princess, The Rook and Life.

The subscribers of the channel StarzPlay in the application Apple TV can be viewed online, or downloaded for offline series and movies. StarzPlay is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Samsung smart tv selected.