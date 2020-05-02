The tennis is not that important

The first player Romanian to win the individual title at Wimbledon, Simona Halep is a native of a country where there is no grass pitches. Despite the lack of its practice in its past, women are more consistent on the tour, Halep eliminated the seven-time champion of Wimbledon , Serena Williams, in the championship game last year.

The Romanian only needed 56 minutes in the final to lift his second major crown. But unfortunately, the edition 2020 of The Championships will not take place in the midst of the new pandemic coronavirus.

Coming to the same thing, the world number two Halep, directed their thoughts to ‘The Times’ “The coronavirus is unlike anything we have ever faced before. It is important to remember that tennis is not important in comparison with this opponent potentially deadly.

I made a donation to medical teams in hospitals and I urge anyone with the financial means to do the same, ” said Simona Halep. “ I’m going to miss the grass” – Simona Halep In 2019, after his victory in front of the royal family in the central court of Wimbledon, Halep announced that his tennis career is ` complete ” with his victory at SW19.

Like all the other tennis players and fans, Halep will miss the vibration of white of Wimbledon this year. But, in fact, you now have the opportunity to be the defending champion in the turf pitch during 24 consecutive months.

“I will miss seeing the central track, the scene of that incredible final last year and will miss seeing my name on the wall and all the good things that you get as a member of the club.

I’m going to miss the grass, a surface that I finally fell in love and I’m going to miss wearing white clothes. And I’m going to miss the feeling of belonging. At least I can be a reigning champion of Wimbledon for two years ”.

The championships Wimbledon were previously cancelled during the two world wars, that is to say, of 1915-18 and 1940-45. Since 1945, the most prestigious tennis tournament of has been cancelled for the first time. In addition, in terms of the Grand Slams, Wimbledon is the first important event is cancelled in 2020.

The French Open 2020 has been rescheduled in the month of September, seven days after the conclusion of the Open EE. UU.