The tennis world number two, Simona Halep, had an ideal start of the season 2020 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open , where he lost a close game against Garbine Muguruza . Later, in February, Halep lifted the title in Dubai.

With the tour of tennis suspended unexpectedly until 13 July 2020, the ace Romanian Halep is not at all disappointed with the decision. The pandemic coronavirus affects all people on the planet, and said that at this time to be safe is more important than the tennis.

“Well, it’s a problem for the world. It is more certain that everything has been cancelled. It is not a small problem, it is a huge problem, we just have to listen to what they say. So stay home and be safe.

The tennis is not everything in my life, ” stated Halep in the edition of ‘lockdown’ of the vodcast of Tennis Legends. “Of course, I’ve been in tennis for so many years, has been a priority and remains so.

I’m doing everything possible to keep myself in shape, to greatly speed up the pace, when it’s all going to begin again, ” in The past year, Halep came to the tournaments deep in Miami , Madrid, the French Open and then was champion in Wimbledon.

In a few words, he had excellent results on the european tour for the clay court and in the season of grass pitches. And now with the tour suspended, the two-time Grand Slam champion Halep is lost.

“I prefer to stay at home and wait for them to be able to leave” – Simona Halep Despite the odds, she has accepted rationally in the global chaos and prefer to resume tennis as the situations return to normal.

“But no, I prefer to stay and wait to see when everything will be safe and begin to travel again. Then, if I’m not 100% sure, I’m not leaving the house. Everything has already been decided, it is perfect for me.

Even if I miss the tournaments, it is best to stay safe and take these decisions, ” concluded Simona Halep. Halep was sad to learn of the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020. But at the same time, I was thrilled because it would keep the crown from the defending champion during 24 consecutive months.