The styles more disastrous than the academy awards 2020

The red carpet prior to the gala Oscar Awards not go down in history for being the most brilliant. Has been missing originality and daring and are left over dresses are simple and sober. The binomial black-and-white has been the most repeated, see Boynton, Zellwegger or Qualley, shades of neutral that go by without pain or glory.





Lucy Boynton Chanel

Against all odds, Boynton disappoint with your choice for the Oscar night. A design of Chanel two-tone, black-and-white, very desfavorecedor whose cut and pattern not made him no justice. The makeup and the hairstyle was the only positive of the look.









Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Amy Sussman / AFP)







Rami Malek

Rami Malek also is saved. The actor who played the great Freddie Mercury was a lot more bland that usual. Of spotless black, and without any significant detail, walked down the red carpet without penalty or glory.

Rami Malek on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Jordan Strauss / AP)







Margaret Qualley Chanel

It seems that in the closet of Qualley there is only room for the black color and the designs excessively sober and without personality. For the Oscars has followed the same pattern of always, black dress with asymmetric neckline, mermaid, and feathers at the bottom. Suspense.

Margaret Qualley on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Jordan Strauss)

















Sandra Oh of Elie Saab

One of the great protagonists of Killing Eve, with permission of Jodie Eating, has not convinced at all with a design of excessive Elie Saab. Too much volume and tulle on the sleeves, too much brightness, a link huge velvet indescribable. In short, a box.

Sandra Oh on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)







Olivia Colman Stella McCartney

Colman took a risk but went with his audacity. The velvet dress long sleeve Stella McCartney seemed like a kind of armor very unflattering.

Olivia Colman on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)







Kristen Wiig in Valentino

Kristen Wiig has won a design impossible to Valentino that, despite having an almost architectural, no one could sit well.









Kristen Wiig on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(ROBYN BECK)







Renée Zellweger Armani

It was his big night and was in all bets as to the possible winner to the prize of Best actress for her role as Judy Garland. Following the premise of less is more, stayed in a basic sequin dress white, with asymmetrical neckline, which suited him very well, but that did not cause any kind of feeling.

Renée Zellweger on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Amy Sussman)







Salma Hayek in Gucci

Hayek has a style very marked, and the necklines are your mark of identity. On this occasion, passed to the side opposite with a design of Gucci that seemed straight out of a movie set in ancient Rome.









Salma Hayek on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Amy Sussman / AFP)



