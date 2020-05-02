The story of Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress from Peaky Blinders: with father argentine and childhood in Buenos Aires

Little by little his face is becoming familiar. And is that Anya Taylor-Joythe actress Peaky Blinders and The New Mutantsof Marvel Studios, comes to shine both in the movie Fragmented of M. Night Shyamalanas in the film of terror The Witchacclaimed in 2016.

Father argentine roots scottish (dedicated to the world of banking and finance) and English mother and psychologist, Joyce was born in Miami in 1996, but with just 8 months he moved with his parents and his five older brothers to Buenos Aires. He attended the first grade at colegio Northlands in Olivos, although the crisis of 2001 made his father chose London as the new home for the group.

“My link with Argentina is still very latent. Every year I go to visit my family there, it is something very natural and consistent for me. Action is what ignites my heart, what I want to be and do. At the beginning I struggled a bit the enormous mobility that involves my profession, this be from side to side, but today I feel already much more adapted to that,” said the actress to the magazine Light.