‘The Stand’, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel, to tab, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater – News series

The fiction shows you a post apocalyptic world in which a deadly virus has been used as a biological weapon by the government causing the death of more than 99% of the population.

The Stand, the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King of CBS, has confirmed new signings for fiction: Eion Bailey (King Donovan), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) and Hamish Linklater(Legion) .

The story takes us to a post apocalyptic world in which more than 99% of the population has died by a lethal virus used by the government as a biological weapon. The survivors have to find a way to survive in the world they have left and re-build a civilization from scratch. To do this, they are divided into two camps, one led by the evil Randall Flag -the man in black in The Dark Tower– and another by Abagail. The latter is 108 years old and claims to have visions of God, producing a mutual between the good and the bad.

The actors join the cast previously announced, which include, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Behind, Brad William Henke, Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg.

The characters who interpret the newcomers have also been revealed. Dance will give life to Teddy Weizak, a survivor of the flu, and a member coupled to Harold of the crew in Boulder. McNamara will be the young small-town Julie Lawry, one of the conquests of Lloyd in Las Vegas. Finally, Linklater will bring to life the colonel from the military and a specialist in infectious diseases Dr. Ellis, whose greatest dream is to be the hero to avoid the extinction of humanity.

The novels of King are still terrorizing millions of readers and viewers around the world and there are numerous projects of adaptation of their stories, including the television series The Institutethe newly released In high grass, or Doctor Sleep, which will be released this October 31.

The Booth, in Spanish Revelation, will arrive sometime in 2020.

