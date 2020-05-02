The protagonist of Glee Lea Michele confirms that it will be mom with hopeful picture of your pregnancy | TV Show

Last Monday the us media began to announce that the protagonist of Glee, Lea Michele, was expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.

The couple said nothing at that time, but this Saturday it was the same actress and singer who confirmed it with a sweet photo on Instagram.

“So grateful”, he wrote next to the photo where he is seen hugging his bulging “tummy”.

The publication reached thousands of likes and dozens of comments. “I cry and cry. I love you,” wrote Emma Roberts, his former partner in Scream Queens.

“OMG OMG”, she added, in the meantime, the star of High School Musical Ashley Tisdale. For her part, the actress Twilight Nikki Reed, added, “beautiful.”

“They always wanted to become parents, are blessed by these days,” said a close to the couple to People magazine.

Michele and Reich began their relationship in 2017. After a year, he proposed marriage in the city of Las Vegas, which captured front pages around the world.

The ceremony was held in march of 2019 in the northern California and this was attended by about 200 people, including family members and close friends.

It should be noted that Michele was the girlfriend of Cory Monteith, heartthrob of Glee who died in 2013 because of an overdose of alcohol and heroin.