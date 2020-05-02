The olympic champion McKayla Maroney allegation that he suffered sexual abuse from the age of 13 | THE SIXTH TV

Mckayla Maroney was received by Obama after becoming olympic champion in artistic gymnastics at London 2012. Together they repeated the gesture that the viralizó in social networks. Now, McKayla has revealed that, from the age of 13, he suffered abuse by his sports doctor.

“People need to know that this happens not only in Hollywood. I dreamed of going to the Olympics and what I had to suffer to reach it was unnecessary and repugnant”.

Maroney admitted that the worst night of his life it was in October of 2011. The doctor sedó with sleeping pills on a plane. When he woke up in a hotel, he propasaba with it.

More allegations of sexual abuse

A hell similar lived Tatiana Gutsu, gymnast olympic champion in Barcelona 92. Has reported that with only 15 years, the star of the men’s team sexually assault her

“Who raped me in Stuttgart, Germany in 1991? Vitali Scherbo. The monster that has kept me terrified in my own prison for so many years.”

Icelandic artist Bjork has accused the Danish director Lars Von Trier a continual harassment when they filmed Dancing in the dark. “I caressed for a few minutes against my will. There were constant offers of sexual, strange, crippling and unwanted”.

Hard-boiled testimonies that seek to stop sexual abuse against women.