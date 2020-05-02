“The night most terrifying of my life occurred when I was 15 years old”: the heart-breaking testimony of sexual abuse of the gymnast american McKayla Maroney

Copyright of the image

The hashtag #MeToo (Me too) has opened a Pandora’s Box of social networks.

Thousands of women have taken a step to the front to tell that they have been victims of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at some point in their lives.

The campaign was proposed by actress Alyssa Milano, in the wake of the allegations against the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

But the testimonies have gone beyond the world of cinema and the complaints have come from different areas.

One of the last to share her story is McKayla Maroney, a prominent exgimnasta of the selection of the united States and winner of several olympic medals.

The athlete released a letter on his Twitter account in which ensures that suffered sexual abuse during seven years, from the time I was 13 until he retired from the sport.

“I was abused by dr. Larry Nassar, the medical women’s national team of gymnastics AndE.OrU.“says in the message.

High price

Currently mr. Nassar is a prisoner in Michigan, facing a trial on charges of child pornography.





Nassar allegedly abused Maroney saying that he was receiving a “necessary medical treatment that had been applied in her patients for more than 30 years.”

“It seemed that at any place and time in which this man could find an opportunity, I received the ‘treatment’,” says Maroney, now 21 years old.

“The night most terrifying of my life occurred when I was 15 years old“, continues.

The doctor would have given the athlete a sleeping pill on a flight to Tokyo.

“The next thing I remember is that I was alone with him in his hotel room receiving the ‘treatment’. I thought I was going to die that night,” he explains.

The young ensures that the episodes of abuse occurred also in the London Olympics, in 2012, an event in which his team won a gold medal and a silver individual.

Barack Obama took a photo with her in the White House to make a parody of the famous grimace.





Maroney became popular in the social networks during the olympic games due to the face of dissatisfaction that you put when you receive your treasure.

His expression inspired numerous memes. Even Barack Obama took a photo with her in the White House to make a parody of the famous grimace.

But no one in the audience knew the dark events that allegedly occurred behind the scenes.

“I remember watching the Olympics in 2004. I was 8 years old and I said to myself that a day dress that mesh blue, red, and white and compete for my country“says Maroney in his letter.

“I got it. But to change a price,” she laments. “The things that I had to endure to get were unnecessary and disgusting”, it regrets.

Complaints

Currently dr. Nassar -who denies allegations of abuse – is a prisoner in the state of Michigan, facing a trial on charges of child pornography.

In addition, the doctor has been denounced by around 120 women in —between these, other gymnasts— by sexual abuse.

In the world championship gymnastics 2013 McKayla Maroney won a gold.





Maroney is the athlete’s most high-profile in accusing Nassar.

The doctor he has worked for almost three decades with the gymnastics team USA and he was involved in four olympic games.

The case of dr. Nassar did that a few months ago the president of the gymnastics team USA, Steve Penny, resign his position.

The testimony of Maroney, the team responsible said they were “outraged and disgusted by the conduct of the accused Larry Nassar”.

“The team admires the courage of those people like McKayla Maroney who have shared their personal experiences with sexual abuse,” said the organization in a press release.

“Thanks to your strength, abusers can be held accountable for their actions. We regret that any athlete has been damaged during his career,” he added.

Also ensured that are improving their policies and procedures to act in the face of abuse.