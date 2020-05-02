The model Miranda Kerr dares with the design of furniture

The model australian Miranda Kerr, exangel of Victoria’s Secretdares also with the decoration. And it does so with his first collection of furniture and accessories decorative has designed for the brand of furniture, and Universal Furniture. With items for the bedroom, the dining room, the lounge, the kitchen and the office, Miranda Kerr Home is presented this month of October exclusively for retailers and designers at the fair High Point Market (one of the most relevant in the panorama deco, which is held in North Carolina) but will not be for sale until the spring of 2020, as confirmed from the firm.



With the name Love.Joy.Bliss (Love.Joy.Happiness), each piece designed by Miranda Kerr reflects the decorative style that you like and that also predominates in your home, and that she shares with her husband Evan Spiegel, his son Flynn (who had with his ex-partner the actor Orlando Bloom) and the little Hart in Los Angeles (California) -in the absence of the arrival of the second child of the couple and third for her. Miranda prefers the spaces are simple in that you feel the influence of the feng shui and the energies.



In the collection dominate the contemporary style and the soft tones and subdued with pops of color in pink, and a lot of gold. There are also details with inlaid mother of pearl and lacquered. The result are furniture timeless, highly decorative and practical. The own Miranda Kerr has described the creations as “functional, inspiring and enriching at the same time”. For the model is the first collaboration in the world of decoration, a sector that calls attention to himself from his days on the catwalk when he liked to make more comfortable spaces in the living to feel better (both of them as their companions of floor). But before he has collaborated with other brands such as Swarovski. And of course, she is the founder and CEO of KORA Organics, a signature of organic beauty.



To Jeff Scheffer, CEO of Universal signature Furniture, “Miranda brings a new perspective to Universal”, as it acknowledges the model is an icon in the social networks (it has over 12 million followers on Instagram) so that is a way to get closer to the millenials. About Miranda Kerr Home, she herself has indicated in her profile of IG “it has been a dream for me to create my own collection of furniture that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also promotes a warm energy, positive and loving in the house.”



Miranda Kerr has designed not only furniture but also accessories and decorative with which to give a new style to the home without making a large investment. Among the pieces that have been discovered both she and the firm, in advance of the official presentation, is a dining table on circular glass, and a sculptural leg center in golden; a sideboard, with low doors with a volume geometric and a bar cabinet top with doors pearly interior and plated mirror -she shows them to us in this mini video that hung in her profile of IG-. But there will be much more!

And for the bedroom, more soft colors, neutrals and pinks, warm fabrics and details metallic.



That special sensitivity that is evident in the collection Miranda Ker Home Love.Joy.Bliss for Universal Furniture is a reflection of the personality of the australian, which as depicted also in the book Treasure Yourself (Atesórate), a collection of thoughts and memories for personal improvement. And is that celebrities reinvent themselves on the margin of their primary professions. In fact, Miranda it is not the only one who dares with the decor.