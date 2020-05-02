The first reactions of ‘Zombieland: Kill, and he shoots’ praise the fun and stay with Zoey Deutch

With just 24 million dollar budget, ‘Welcome to Zombieland’ has exceeded the 100 million of revenue. In addition, the film from Ruben Fleischer (‘Venom’) dazzled both critics and viewers with an outstanding on Rotten Tomatoes. For this reason, even though they have past ten years, the whole team has come together again to try to recover that self-confidence of the protagonists, and zombies that so many peals of laughter caused. Judging by the first reactions after the premiere of the film in the united States, what they have achieved.

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin were there on that rug are brown? the premiere of ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’. Some of the lucky spectators who were in the same room that they have highlighted, precisely, that his characters are the best thing of this sequel with the same charm as the first but powered even more. To do this, they have had a new and highly acclaimed additions where seems to stand out with difference the blonde-dumb-Zoey Deutch that will bring much laughter and tension of love between Columbus and Wichita.

#Zombieland2 is a nostalgic trip back to 2009 despite being set in 2019 and the ten years haven’t updated stis sense of humour. The fresh faces of Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson bring a welcome new dynamic to the group. If you loved the first you’ll be satisfied with the sequel. pic.twitter.com/yhtmroWOZ2 ? Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 11, 2019

#Zombieland #DoubleTap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this one. It’s hilarious. The original cast has the same magic and the newcomers only add to the fun. It’s an absolute blast. pic.twitter.com/AHmqBuKHKA ? Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 11, 2019

I did it again! My man @rubenfleischer‘s film @Zombieland 2 is absolutely amazing. Beginning to end, pure comedy and crazy action. Everybody is going to love this film. BIG FAT DEATH steals the show, no doubt. You will know exactly what I mean when you see the movie! pic.twitter.com/4mIdazrirn ? Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) October 11, 2019

Got to see this one tonite, enjoyed it thoroughly ,thanks for the laughs ?@Zombieland? , you made me laugh good. Really enjoyed that cast and pace . pic.twitter.com/wdis1osNzS ? matt walsh (@mrmattwalsh) October 11, 2019

Zombieland: Double Tap is a bloody blast. This long awaited sequel is well worth the 10 year wait. A twisted blend of comedy & horror with bigger & badder zombies.The entire cast is great but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene & is the film’s MVP. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap pic.twitter.com/7XcVZ1CGsE ? Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 11, 2019

Went to the @Zombieland premiere. The film was like the Godzilla of zombie films. Os ?? Much ?? FUN ?? Xoxo Zomburry pic.twitter.com/Hzae4SjF6S ? ZOMBurry17 ???? (@Strawburry17) October 11, 2019

#ZombielandMataYRemata it is a great sequel and one of the films funniest of the year. Full of great moments, jokes, great and brutal action. The original quartet is out and what great additions. And WELL that scene mid-credits. If you are fans of the 1, this I love. pic.twitter.com/mTwXRo9TEQ ? Peter J. García (@small fort) October 11, 2019

#ZombielandMataYRemata it is an amazing sequel. The four protagonists back to us to give away a story full of blood, love and humor just as funny as the first. Emma Stone follows in the line of doing everything well (and the additions are wonderful). pic.twitter.com/xcQcSeFJMS ? Duskfosla (@davidpmingo8) October 11, 2019

Will it be a trilogy?

The adjective for the excellence of all of these tweets has been “fun”. Although there is still double-check with the reviews complete when the embargo is lifted, these first reactions have not only shared their enthusiasm with the second installment, but that have advanced the possibility of a third: ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’ has two scenes, post-credits, both at the middle as at the end of it all. These could be a mere joke more in line with all the film or open the door to a third installment if the box office responds well as these first viewers. To check this, close attention must be paid to your tour at the box office from its premiere on the 18th of October in Spain.

Quick #Zombieland2 non-spoiler review. The movie is a lot of fun and definitely more comedic. The new additional cast didn’t overbear the original cast lThere”s a mid credits and after credits like Marvel movies. Will have a full review later tonight. ? NukemDukem (@NukemDukemz) October 11, 2019

