The first reactions of ‘Zombieland: Kill, and he shoots’ praise the fun and stay with Zoey Deutch

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


With just 24 million dollar budget, ‘Welcome to Zombieland’ has exceeded the 100 million of revenue. In addition, the film from Ruben Fleischer (‘Venom’) dazzled both critics and viewers with an outstanding on Rotten Tomatoes. For this reason, even though they have past ten years, the whole team has come together again to try to recover that self-confidence of the protagonists, and zombies that so many peals of laughter caused. Judging by the first reactions after the premiere of the film in the united States, what they have achieved.

Premiere of 'Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off'

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin were there on that rug are brown? the premiere of ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’. Some of the lucky spectators who were in the same room that they have highlighted, precisely, that his characters are the best thing of this sequel with the same charm as the first but powered even more. To do this, they have had a new and highly acclaimed additions where seems to stand out with difference the blonde-dumb-Zoey Deutch that will bring much laughter and tension of love between Columbus and Wichita.

“#Zombieland2 is a trip of nostalgia to 2009 despite being set in 2019, and ten years have not updated their sense of humor. The faces fresh Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson bring a new dynamic to the group. If you loved the first, you will be satisfied with the sequel.”

“#Zombieland #DoubleTap is like a time machine to 2009. I loved it. If you loved the first movie, you’ll love this. It is hilarious.

The original cast has that same magic, and the newcomers add to the fun. It is a pass.”

“It has accomplished it again! The movie of my man @rubenfleischer @Zombieland2 is absolutely amazing. From beginning to end is pure comedy and action crazy. All the world will love this film. The BIG DEAD FAT man steals the scene, no doubt. I know exactly what I mean when you see the movie!”

“I went to see this tonight, enjoyed it very much, thanks for the laughs @Zombieland, made me laugh well. I really enjoyed the cast and the pace.”

“Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off is a scene bloody. This late collect at sequel well worth the wait of 10 years. A mixture of twisted comedy and horror with zombies more great and bad. The entire cast is great, but Zoey Deutch as Madison steals every scene and is the MVP of the film. #Zombieland2 #DoubleTap”

“I went to the premiere of @Zombieland. The movie was like the Godzilla of the movies of zombies. Lots of FUN

Kisses Zomburry”

Will it be a trilogy?

The adjective for the excellence of all of these tweets has been “fun”. Although there is still double-check with the reviews complete when the embargo is lifted, these first reactions have not only shared their enthusiasm with the second installment, but that have advanced the possibility of a third: ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’ has two scenes, post-credits, both at the middle as at the end of it all. These could be a mere joke more in line with all the film or open the door to a third installment if the box office responds well as these first viewers. To check this, close attention must be paid to your tour at the box office from its premiere on the 18th of October in Spain.

“Critical quick #Zombieland2 without spoilers. The film is very funny, definitely funny. The new deal further does not exceed the original cast. There is a scene mid-credits and end as the Marvel movies. I’ll have the full review later this evening.”



