The famous friends of Selma Blair’s support in this way

Since Selma Blair he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on August 16, 2018, a revelation that explained finally the intense fatigue and the balance problems wearing experiencing in years past, the actress from classics such as Legally Blonde has tried to speak of his illness in the most natural way possible and without falling into the drama for, with a little luck, demonstrate to others in a similar situation to yours that it is possible to lead a full and satisfying life.

Both his ex, with whom she has a son of seven years, as his celebrity friends have played a vital role at the time of allow you to cope with their medical treatment at the same time still moving forward with his career.

Your support goes far beyond making donations in his name to charities or comment on their publications in Instagram.

The interpreter Jaime King sends her every week a bouquet of flowers to remind you that you are not alone in their struggle.

Its companion of cast in Cruel Intentions, Sarah Michelle Gellar, in charge of coordinating a group of volunteers-some of whom Selma don’t even know in person and who have formed part Reese Witherspoon or Constance Zimmer– take turns to prepare each week dishes of food, and allow so that she need not worry about cooking, a task that at present is not simple.

“It is very strange that just now, in the time that I should be stressed or depressed, is more happy than ever. I think that is because I have learned that there are people that support me and are willing to dedicate their time to help me”, he said excited Selma in a new interview to the magazine People.

