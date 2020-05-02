The dyes of 10 euros, which Elle Fanning and Georgia May Jagger have changed your look without leaving home

Blue, pink, platinum blonde… dye my hair in the quarantine with dyes from a supermarket or hairdresser online has become commonplace among celebrities

Wear the hair color this quarantine is a trend to which each da add ms celebrities. It is the case of Elle Fanning and Georgia May Jagger you have coloured her mane of bubble gum pink and blue multicolor respectively. And they do it with dyes is removable, some of them buying online or that you can buy in the supermarket for less than 10 euros.

Some celebrities are going through the quarantine at home, doing exercise, chatting with their teams and their families, or even hanging vdeos in TikTok and others, however, have opted for a change of look betting on a new shade for her mane and brand new image of the face of the new season with dyes that are applied to themselves at home. One of them has been Elle Fanning that has opted for coloring her mane of bubble gum pink to inspire her followers to do so because it is the most inspiring.

The actress tag your image with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor, reiterating the importance of staying at home to not put people at risk ms vulnerable by the spread of coronavirus.

And a few days later, Fanning surprised with the pink hair in your Instagram Stories. What’s not clear is if the look is permanent or removable. But it’s almost certain that you will certainly have wagered a dye and low cost, which can be purchased online or at the grocery store for a change of look. Imagine being ambassador L Oral Paris, Elle Fanning has been able to prove Coloristthe paint of the French firm that you can find t and also in the supermarket for just 7,95 euros and whose formula is low in ammonia and has a cream-gel texture with agents to hair silky.

Next to Elle Fanning, has also surprised Georgia May Jagger who also share the process that was followed to teir your hair blue-inspired hues ms emblemticos of Harley Quinn.

To make this change, the model confi professionals Bleach London, the brand that produces some dyes fantasa, which have become the favorites of the it girls britnicas. Jagger pint a part of his mane of turquoise blue and the other in a lavender hue with shades of grey, showing his fans how we should teirnos the hair the hair by following the directions of one of the colorists of the firm. “I have never been stopped to have blue hair for my work in fashion. Look at me now!”, I pointed with enthusiasm to his followers, who claimed that the new look was very good.

This change is part of the initiative Alex Brownsell, founder of the company of colouration which encourages its customers to change their color in the “Hair Party” organized during the quarantine and whose action has been to choose one of the packs Bleach Londonwith the dye and other necessary products to teir, the mane, and made the change at home for a price of about 10 euros with indications of how to mix and apply the dye to get a good result. “We want to invite our clients to a salon to virtual with the goal that they are much more confident at the time of teir your mane and experiment with color”, ha sealado Brownsell on your web site.

The initiative has managed to also capture the attention of Pixie Geldofthat has opted to transform her blond hair in a shade of sanda.