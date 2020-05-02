The daughter of Milla Jovovich will play the new Wendy from Peter Pan

The next adaptation of Peter Pan already has to his new Wendy. According to confirmed Variety some days ago, the charge of giving life to this children’s character will be the daughter of 12 years old Milla Jovovich and director Paul WS Anderson Ever Anderson. Caste comes to the greyhound.

The young man is following in the footsteps of her mother and at an early age, it begins to accumulate significant credits in her resume: she played a younger version of her mother in Resident Evil: the final chapter and soon we shall see it next to Scarlett Johansson teen in Black Window.

It is not the only role confirmed Peter Pan & Wendy; Alexander Moloney will represent the male protagonist in the film.

For its part, the multi-faceted mother was instructed to share the news with pride through their social networks: Prepare ye all to know the new Black Window. We can finally talk about the secret projects of @evergaboanderson. ¡¡After a worldwide search, she it has been chosen as Wendy in the new film of live action of Peter and Wendy from @disney!! ¡¡We are very proud of our baby!!, reflected Mila.

Also wanted to point the wishes of his daughter to be an actress since very small: do you ever wanted to act since I was 5 years old, and has put the time, focus and energy to make her dream a reality! Congratulations!