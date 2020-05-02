The cryptic message from Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella returns to social media with a message uncertain

The superstar of WWE Nikki Bella has returned to the social networks and has hung his first picture in solitary since she announced her separation from the superstar of the company John Cena. To this picture, we attached a cryptic message that you can see and read below:

“We lose what we lose (a you or a me) always, we find ourselves in the sea”

The publication Pop Culture it was the first that showed the tweets from Nikki Bella quoting the american poet E. E. Cummings after their surprising separation of John Cena shortly before the alleged wedding, that should unite their lives forever. The post has already collected almost 400,000 likes.

This, as we said, is the first “statement”, if you can call it so, of Nikki Bella from which hung also his Instagram the last day, 16 April, with the official announcement of their break up:

“After much thought and after 6 years of relationship Nikki Bella and John Cena have decided to separate as a couple. Although this decision has been very hard, we continue having a great relationship of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy in these moments of our lives”