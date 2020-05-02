The color shines by its absence in the Oscar awards 2020

The black has been one of the protagonists of the gala cinema, which has left us the following reflexin the red carpet

Updated 11/02/2020 10:20



February 9, 2020, the Dolby Theatre, the night of Oscar. Millions of expectant eyes waiting to be surprised with dresses ensueo in one of the red carpets most important and relevant in the world of cinema. A whole night on tenterhooks to witness for it seems, any past time was better…

If it’s only a week we were witness of the elegance and good taste that prevailed in the Bafta awards, yesterday we saw a gala ms sad and inspidas what show and styling is concerned. Impossible not to make comparisons between the two academies. Decidedly the Oscar of the gala is for the Academia britnica that no defraudo even with his acid sense of humor.

The black turned out to be the clear winner, confirming that a woman has to be amazed by your elegance and not because of their sequins.

Actress Margot Robbie with a black chiffon gown it was possible to float on the red carpet. The detail of the sleeves, not leaving anyone indifferent. On the other hand, Penlope Cruz and I was surprised by positively with a dress with bow and camelia that nothing had to do with the fauna and flora of the Goya awards. The triumph of Chanel will follow in the night of the Oscars with Margaret Qualley that it was possible the perfect balance of feathers and rufflesin what was the most similar to a second skin.

Charlize Theron was a clear favorite dressed of the French firm with alook asymmetrical and tailless is more, even you have to admit that the hanger helps. Also from Dior, and with a layer that gave much to talk about, Natalie Portman. Few people will know to bring a dress of haute couture as naturally and without looking dressed up.

Lily Aldridge eclips with a dress Ralph Laurenwhite with a red rose at the waist. The white has clearly been one of the colors preferred in the carpet these last few months, as was the case of the Goya awards.

But if there is someone that it was possible to call my attention for the entire night ms all of the dresses, the jewels, the claims, Parasites, and Brad Pitt, that was, without a doubt, Keanu Reeves and his mother. It was the perfect couple of the gala giving a lesson of good taste, tenderness and style, being l, to my eyes the man ms allure of the academy awards 2020. Long life to the tuxedo.