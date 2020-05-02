The best dressed of the Oscars 2020

FACES Mexico @CARASmexico
We review the best looks that will put the special touch to the red carpet of the academy Awards 2020.
Natalie Portman
The singer dazzled in a black dress and gold Dior. Without a doubt, the piece statement was the layer in tribute to the directors who were not nominated. Your beauty look it was a skill that complemented the dress perfectly.
Renée Zellweger
Renée came in with a flawless look for the signature Armani Privé, so that it is still one of the favorite of the red carpet. His style is elegant and timeless in conjunction with a makeup and hair ideal to complement the look.
Penelope Cruz
Penelope used a design of Chanel Couture halter neck and a fabulous camellia at the neck.
Charlize Theron
Theron came to the Academy awards in a black dress is a sensual and sophisticated signature Christian Dior. The actress remains an icon of fashion and style.
Saoirse Ronan
The actress Mujercitaschose a design with péplum Gucci. With this designed, impressed by his step on the red carpet.
Rebel Wilson
The actress of comedy chose a gown golden, a hairstyle in waves and the red lips more sexy.
Scarlett Johansson
The actress, nominated by Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage story on the red carpet in a dress strapless from the signature Oscar de la Renta. The design accentuates its silhouette in a satin material and with transparency.
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn in a dress sustainable, the creation vintage of Louis Vuitton in the combination of colors of the moment: red with glitter roses
Brie Larson
Brie stood out in a dress from a spectacular pink shade, with a layer that falls from the shoulders up to the length of the dress and a embroidered which made it shine. The design is by the French firm Celine.
Lily Aldridge
Aldridge opted for a gown in white and with a very classical style that made it look elegant and timeless. Our favorite part was the beauty look that highlighted the lips in a shade of burnt red. The dress is signature Ralph Lauren.
Janelle Monae
The actress opted for a bold in design in a silver color with a hood which is certainly a disruptor on the red carpet. The design of Ralph Lauren was created especially for her, and took 600 hours to do this and 168,000 crystals.
