The best dressed of the Oscars 2020

We review the best looks that will put the special touch to the red carpet of the academy Awards 2020.

Natalie Portman

The singer dazzled in a black dress and gold Dior. Without a doubt, the piece statement was the layer in tribute to the directors who were not nominated. Your beauty look it was a skill that complemented the dress perfectly.

Renée Zellweger

Renée came in with a flawless look for the signature Armani Privé, so that it is still one of the favorite of the red carpet. His style is elegant and timeless in conjunction with a makeup and hair ideal to complement the look.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope used a design of Chanel Couture halter neck and a fabulous camellia at the neck.

Charlize Theron

Theron came to the Academy awards in a black dress is a sensual and sophisticated signature Christian Dior. The actress remains an icon of fashion and style.

Saoirse Ronan

The actress Mujercitaschose a design with péplum Gucci. With this designed, impressed by his step on the red carpet.

Rebel Wilson

The actress of comedy chose a gown golden, a hairstyle in waves and the red lips more sexy.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress, nominated by Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage story on the red carpet in a dress strapless from the signature Oscar de la Renta. The design accentuates its silhouette in a satin material and with transparency.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn in a dress sustainable, the creation vintage of Louis Vuitton in the combination of colors of the moment: red with glitter roses

Brie Larson

Brie stood out in a dress from a spectacular pink shade, with a layer that falls from the shoulders up to the length of the dress and a embroidered which made it shine. The design is by the French firm Celine.

Lily Aldridge

Aldridge opted for a gown in white and with a very classical style that made it look elegant and timeless. Our favorite part was the beauty look that highlighted the lips in a shade of burnt red. The dress is signature Ralph Lauren.

Janelle Monae

The actress opted for a bold in design in a silver color with a hood which is certainly a disruptor on the red carpet. The design of Ralph Lauren was created especially for her, and took 600 hours to do this and 168,000 crystals.

