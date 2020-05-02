The before and after 10 actors of Hollywood

Success in Hollywood is no easy task. However, there are many actors who star in major motion picture productions and who knew how to build a solid career that remain in force. Beyond the personifications and the physical changes that they must undergo to interpret a character, there is something that is inherent to all mortals and, of course, they are not exempt: the passage of time. In this note, we show you how changed some of them and how you demonstrate that the years feel good.

1-Brad Pitt. The actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)gained popularity in the cinema thanks to his role in Thelma and Louise when he had not arrived at the age of 30. After a long career, his name still is synonymous with box office. He acted in Interview with the Vampire (1994) 12 Monkeys (1995); Seven years in Tibet (1997); The mexican (2001); Troy (2004); Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005); Hearts of iron (2014). Married twice (with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie). Currently has 56 years old, and thanks to the fiction and its role in The curious case of Benjamin Button (2008), we can have a preview on how it will look in the next few years.

Brad Pitt was born December 18, 1963. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2-Hugh Jackman. Australian actor rose to fame for his role in Wolverine (the film series X-Men). He is married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness (64), with whom he adopted two children. Their marriage was always in the crosshairs of the press by the detail that she is 13 years older than him. Despite the ‘what people say’, what solid your career will be moved also to your personal life because you have a marriage of almost 25 years. In November 2008, the magazine People chose you as the man more attractive in the world.

Hugh Jackman was born October 12, 1968. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3-Johnny Depp. Started in the cinema with just 21 years and was awarded throughout his career roles very well remembered: Edward Scissorhands (The young the hands of scissors); Willy Wonka in the remake of Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005); the barber Sweeney Todd in The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and the ‘captain’ Jack Sparrow in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, are just a few of them. He is 56 years old and going through a difficult situation related to his divorce with actress Amber Heard, where they accused him of having been violent with their former spouse.

Johnny Depp was born June 9, 1963. (Photo: Shutterstock)

4-Will Smith. In addition to his career as an actor and rapper, Will also dabbled in film production. He made his debut on the television with the comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (The Prince of the Rap in Bel Air) and on the big screen is emphasized in Men in Black, I, Robot; the moving In search of happiness; I am legend; and Aladdin among others. He is 51 years and three children.

Will Smith was born September 25, 1968. (Photo: Shutterstock)

5-Tom Hanks. The actor who was in the news the last few weeks when he told that both he and his wife Rita Wilson had COVID-19, he achieved his great success in films such as: Philadelphia (1993); Forrest Gump (1994); Apollo 13 (1995); Castaway (2000); The terminal (2004); The Da Vinci code (2006) and Sully (2016) where you put in the skin of an airplane pilot, Chesley Sullenberger. Today is 63 years old.

Tom Hanks was born July 9, 1956. (Photo: Shutterstock)

6-.Russell Crowe. Although he began his career in the ’90s, spent a couple of years to gain recognition for their work, which came in 2000 when she starred in Gladiador, next to Joaquin Phoenix. He continued then: Life test; A brilliant mind; The fighter; The miserableto , among other. He was married to actress Danielle Spencer and is the father of two children.He is 56 years old.

Russell Crowe was born on 7 April 1964 in New Zealand. (Photo: Shutterstock)

7-Bradley Cooper. The actor rose to fame for his role in the comedy ‘What happened yesterday?’. He also acted in Under the same sky; The bright side of life (2012); Sniper (2014); A good recipe (2015) and A star is born (2018), among others. Is 45 years old and a daughter, the fruit of his relationship with model Irina Shayk, who split in 2019.

Bradley Cooper was born January 5, 1975. (Photo: Shutterstock)

8-Leonardo Di Caprio. He made his debut in the cinema in the comedy science fiction Critters 3 (1991). After a series of jobs, its great opportunity in film came from the hands of the film of James Cameron, Titanic (1997), where she played the young Jack Dawson. Followed by: The aviator; Catch me if you can; Blood diamond; The wolf of Wall Street (2013) and The Originand many , many others. He received his first Oscar for The Reborn. Is 45 years old and is in partner with the argentina Camila Morrone.

Leo Dicaprio was born November 11, 1974. (Photo: Shutterstock)

9-Joaquin Phoenix. The actor who took all the prizes at the beginning of 2020 for its role in Jokerhe scored his first role on the big screen in SpaceCamp (1986). It gained notoriety in Gladiator (2000), and then continued: Signals (2002); The village (2004); Brigade 49 (2004); She (2013). He received a Golden Globe for his role in Walk the line, where he performed the life of musician Johnny Cash. Is 45 years old and is in couple with the actress Rooney Mara.

Joaquin Phoenix was born October 28, 1974. (Photo: Shutterstock)

10-Tom Cruise. Came to the big screen in the early ’80’s with the movie that was a springboard in his career: Top Gun (1986). Starred in The color of money (1986); Rain Man (1988); Interview with the vampire (1994); Jerry Maguire (1996); Mission Impossible (1996 to 2018); Vanilla Skand (2001), Previous statement (2002); The last samurai (2003) and Oblivion (2013), among others. He married three times (with the actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes). He is the father of three children and is 57 years old.