Star of ‘Resident Evil’ will return for the new series

With the reboot of the saga of zombies to television already in development, have been looking for well-known actors to join the project, and apparently one of the stars of the film version will it be Michelle Rodriguez or Milla Jovovich would be on the set of ‘Resident Evil’?

According to the portal We Got This Covered, Netlix, a company that is producing the show for the small screen, you want to make negotiations with Jovovich to repeat her role of Alice for that once again faces the company Umbrella.

Remember that in the six feature films that were made between 2002 and 2016, this female character was the protagonist despite the fact that she never goes out in the official history of the video games created by Capcom.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the heroine is genetically modified, and became very popular among some fans, reason by which Milla Jovovich would be on the set of ‘Resident Evil’ that is preparing to come out in 2020.

According to the source previously mentioned she will be in one of the two series that are being developed, it will focus after the events of the franchise film produced by Paul WS Andersonbut there is not much information about the plot, or that other actors will come out.

While the other show will be more closely related to the video games, since that will be iconic characters from the series as Leon S. Kennedy, a police officer who first appeared in ‘Resident Evil 2’ along with Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong.

For the moment we will have to wait for a confirmation of the integration of the famous actress in this project that promises to thrill millions of gamers.