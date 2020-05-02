Sia prepares albums and a movie musical

MEXICO CITY.- In just a couple of years we have lost count of the number of collaborations that has made Sia, however, in recent months, he has been seen taking a facet.

Sia announced that it already has 2 albums ready, but before it is concentrated in a musical film called ‘Music’ which will be released in September 2020, starring Kate Hudson and the young dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Sia debut as director and screenwriter of this film whose premiere is scheduled for this year, but still without a definitive date.

Sia recently launched a theme called ‘Original’ for the film ‘Doolittle’, which has gone unnoticed, despite the fact that the simple of Sia in the last 2 years have been of great success.