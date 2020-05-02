Schedule and where to watch the games of Wednesday, January 29,

Rafa Nadal face Dominic Thiem this Wednesday, January 27, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open by 2020. The tennis player from Manacor will look for a place in the semi-finals before the austrian not before 9:30 am in the morning and will be able to follow on television by Eurosport.

In the morning we will play the match of the remaining quarterfinals in the men’s table. Stanislas Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev will face not before 4:30 gmt.

All parties will be able to continue by Eurosport and the Nadal – Thiem also you can follow our live OKDIARIO. The Spanish tennis player looking to in Australia your twenty Grand Slam and this Wednesday should give the second-to-last step to achieve this.

Garbiñe search for the semis for the first time

In the female box, Garbiñe Muguruza will face in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The match will begin not before 2:30 in the morning uk time. The tennis player born in Caracas, which is showing your best levelwith , it will get into the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. Before, from 1:00, it will play the first match of the day between Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit.