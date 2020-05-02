Sarah Michelle Gellar the lia on Instagram with a photo in which you are encouraged to not eat too much

The actress of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has sparked controversy on Instagram with a photo in which you are encouraged not to eat more in the popular thanksgiving dinner:

“I’m going to hang this all over my house as a reminder to not overeat this Thursday,” he told the actress in an image in which she can be seen posing in their underwear.

This has not sat well around the world, sparking comments such as: “it Really surprises me that a woman in your position of influence, in addition to mother, do this”. For others, the actress only pretended to make a joke without importance.

The own Sarah has responded to the controversy: “Some people think that he was doing ‘fat shaming’ with this photo, but that was not in any moment my intention (…) sometimes, I tend to eat so much that I get sick, and this joke was the way to remind myself not to do that. I feel that some people have not understood well”.