Rihanna donated five million dollars to combat the coronavirus

Rihanna joined the list of international figures who donate money to those who help to combat the advance and the treatment of the coronavirusand help foundations in the middle of the health crisis the world.

Through its foundation Clara Lionelthe singer barbadense supported nurses and doctors who work against the expansion of the covid-19. The money will go to food banks, testing, training of health workers, prevention of virus and distribution of supplies respiratory critical.

The money will support “partners on the ground working on the front line of disaster response, especially those focused on protecting and serving underserved communities, helping the most vulnerable in the united States, the Caribbean and Africa to prepare for what is to come,” said the foundation in a press release. “It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare communities that are marginalized and disenfranchised, those who will be most affected by this pandemic”said executive director of CLF, Justine Lucasin the text.

The funding will be channelled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the Response Fund to the Solidarity covid-19 of the World Health organization (WHO) and others.

Also, the money will be used for testing of coronavirus in countries such as Haiti and Malawi and mobilize resources for their collective native. With the funds from the donation will also we will buy protective equipment for workers in the health sectors around the world, as well as tools to maintain laboratories and intensive care units. The funds will be used, in addition to train medical staff and distribute supplies respiratory

It is worth noting that Riri she founded her organization in 2012, mainly to collaborate with communities in Barbados, his native country. Since then, the group has worked daily to fund and execute education programs, and emergency response.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and application videos TikTok partnered to provide food to families with children in need during the global crisis. TikTok will donate three billion dollars with this purpose will be managed by After-School All-Stars (HANDLES), a foundation created by the actor and the former governor california.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated a million dollars to several organizations that feed the children in the united States and Canada to help mitigate the effects of coronavirus on the most vulnerable families.

The couple is not the only one that has expressed their support to the organization Feeding America (Feeding America), which has more than 200 food banks, which gives food to 46 million people in various degrees of food insecurity. Famous as Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cummingthe sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Josh Gad and Nick Lachey also made donations and promoted through their social networks.

The quarterback star of the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, and his wife the singer Ciara, donated a million meals to help those affected by the outbreak. In one video, the couple said that they are teaming up with Food Lifeline of Seattle, which distributes food to over 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs throughout western Washington state.

Cardi B pledged to donate the proceeds of a remix that uses the audio from a viral video of Instagram in which the singer warned, with its distinctive casual style and shrill, from the dangers of coronavirus. His message, which became an anthem for fans around the world to stay home with the advance of covid-19, it was transformed into a song called “Coronavirus“, this Friday, was in the fourth place of the hip-hop songs most listened to in the iTunes list.

The mixture, the work of DJ Markkeyz, is a repetition of one of the key phrases of Cardi B in his video message, and both he and the rapper have announced that they will donate the money made from the song to the workers who suffer the economic consequences of the disease.

The number of cases global covid-19 rose today to 207.860 and the dead are already above the 8,600 –according to the most recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

L. M

Gallery of images





