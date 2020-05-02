Photo: Christina Aguilera shows off his new look and it looks That beautiful!

Christina Aguilera once again was heavily criticized by a photograph that was left in evidence

Christina María Aguilera or best known as Christina Aguilera is a songwriter and american actress of 39 years of age who became known for his impressive talent of singing.

A curious fact of Christina Aguilera is that the gifts that you received for the day of their wedding were donated to all those in need of an m who had a terrible episode thanks to hurricane Katrina.

Another interesting fact about the singer is that she contributes in the fight against aids has been a participant of several campaigns that make a call to awareness.

Recently, we have observed in the official account of Instagram of Christina Aguilera a photograph that has been very controversial, since we can see the artist posing with a white dress and a bit wide that makes it clear how good it looks.

What really calls the attention is that Christina has lost a little bit the youth in his face as many of his fans have been criticized because they allege that does not care almost.