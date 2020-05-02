Olivia Munn confirms why the ‘no neckline’ is the new sexy

Like other colleagues in the profession, Olivia Munn you know how important it is that faces as the media like yours to engage the public on the side of different causes and struggles. A feature that has led to this weekend the actress to the studies of Warner Bros. in Burbank, where he has gone to a charity gala to support the fight against cancer; a disease that caused the death of his grandfather in 2006 and that does not hesitate to tip each time you can. Although Ariana Grande was one of the guest most expected of the appointment, finally, the singer did not attend the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F**k Cancer, an absence that became the protagonist of Predator the real star of the night, thanks to the discourse offered, but also thanks to the dress black lace (that was left to reveal its neat silhouette) that was the guest sexiest of the night, and without the need of cleavage.



VIEW GALLERY





Along with different faces from the world of tv, film and sport Olivia Munn went this weekend to a major event in Los Angeles: the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F**k Cancer; a meeting in which he wanted to recognize the work of persons who work daily for the prevention of and fight against this disease. Although the actress suele bet by designs with large necklines in ‘V’on this occasion, the u.s. opted for a different design with the that he convinced all of: a dress of black lace, the collection Pre Fall 2018 of Zuhair Murad (3.425 euros).

Inspired in the british history, more specifically in the edwardian era (1901-1910), the model highlighted by her long sleeve, the game of ruffles of the skirt and the lining contrast on the beige. However the detail that most caught the attention of the dress was the high necka clear nod to the fashion of the early TWENTIETH century that once again proves that, no need to carry large necklines to be the sexiest of the night; a trend that already known to designers like Victoria Beckham or the model Olivia Blame, former Miss united States.



VIEW GALLERY





In terms of add-ons, Jessica Paster, responsible for the styling of Olivia Munn, opted for the sobriety not to downplay the importance of the design of the creator, of lebanese origin, thanks to a shining earrings long; a look that ended up wrapping up the make-up artist Patrick Ta, opting for a lip nude eggshell and a soft blush.