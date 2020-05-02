Oh Maddie Ziegler has a new beau!

It seems that Maddie Ziegler has found new love in a handsome model…

It was last August when Maddie decided to put an end to his relationship with Jack Kelly; however, new reports claim that there is a new heartthrob in the heart of the famous dancer and protagonist of the videos of Sia.

According to People magazine, Maddie is going out with Kailand Morris, the son of the famous musician Stevie Wonder, and that with only 17 years, is conquering the world of the catwalks!

The reports ensure that Maddie and Kailand they met on the set of Dancing With The Stars Jr., where his sisters Mackenzie Ziegler and Mandla Morris competed, but the rumors of romance began when the boys shared a pic of them with other friends in Disneyland, their respective accounts of Instagram.

On the other hand, the sister of Kailand, shared a beautiful photo of Maddie and her brother hugging:

Some sources have said The Blast: “Maddie and Kailand only are you having fun, yet there is nothing serious between them,”.

On the other hand, the fans would be happy to see Maddie next to Kailandsince they believe that they make a cute couple, what do you guys think?

