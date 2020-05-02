OH GOD, MISS! Camila’s Hair goes up video with Shawn Mendes and go beyond… oh, Look!

Camila Hair has shown how this quarantine because of pandemic coronavirus has strengthened ties with Shawn Mendes.

With various videos and postcards the renowned singer love to all at the show the cutest moments with her boyfriend.

For this reason, every publication of the great artist it is full of “I like” and the reactions of their nearly 50 million fans on all platforms.

With videos a both bold and others very romantic, the interpreter and the singer left messages of love and awareness on the last day of the earth.

The famous and the canadian were portrayed with a big smile, exuding affection, titling your video with a “Happy Earth Day”.

Certainly, for the more faithful fans of the linda parejita such publications become a complete gift, since they were not common the constant videos of the ex-member of Fifth Harmony in the networks.

Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes have been together for over a year, and with these moments in quarantine, overcoming the crisis, prove, without doubt, is a true love which is expected to last a long time.