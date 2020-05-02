‘My year with Salinger’ Philippe Falardeau will be the movie of the opening of the Berlinale 2020

The canadian director Philippe Falardeau, known especially for Professor Lazharwill be in charge to open the 70ª edition of the International Film Festival of Berlin with My year with Salinger, a film starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver distributed by A Contracorriente Films in Spain.

The next 20 February, the new edition of the Berlinale, the first major film festival of the year will kick off and will do so with a canadian film, My year with Salinger.

The director built a name with Professor Lazhar, Audience award at Rotterdam and Locarno and the FIPRESCI at the SEMINCI, and in addition has participated in the Berlinale in 2009, with Not me, I swear!, winning the prize of the Generation Kplus Best Film.

The film, which will hit theaters during Spanish 2020 of the hand of A Contracorriente Filmsis based on the autobiographical novel by Joanna Rakoff.

Set in the New York of the 90s, the argument focuses on an aspiring young writer who gets work as an assistant of Margaret, the literary agent of J. D. Salinger. Among other tasks, Joanna must respond to the numerous letters sent by the fans from all over the world the author of The guardian between the rye. Departing from the protocol, Joanna will begin to customize the responses. While using the voice of a great writer will begin to discover yours.

The tape features two stars americans in their cast as Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time in… Hollywood, The Leftovers) and Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar).

In recent years, the films opening of the Berlinale were The Kindness of Strangers (2019), Isle of dogs (2018), Django (2017), Hail, Caesar! (2016) and Nobody wants the night (2015).

In Film&Tv, we have regularly published numerous news reports about the Berlinale, as the selection of Girls Pilar Palomero in section Kplus, the three Spanish directors that will participate in the Forum or the names of the Berlinale Talents spaniards and the presence of Pig in the co-production market.