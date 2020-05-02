Milla Jovovich could participate in a second series of Resident Evil

It seems that Netflix does not let you go to the timeline of the films action.

Although many of them gives displeasure to the movies Resident Evil starred by Milla Jovovich, their high rates of earnings make productions profitable for any company. It is for this reason that Netflix may be planning another series in the franchise, with the actress of Ukrainian within the cast.

The filtration will be unveiled at We Got This Covered, whose rumors about the seventh art are usually reliable. According to the site, this second project will be set in a different timeline to the show, as previously mentioned, so that any series will replace the other.

Another important element of the rumor is that Milla Jovovich will return to the role of Alice, as well as the fact that the events take place after the film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Until the time, or Capcom, Screen Gems or Netflix have made any statement about it.

Source: We Got This Covered | Via: Rely on Horror