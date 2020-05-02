Michelle Obama will come to Mexico for this reason

March

11, 2020



2 min read





The former first lady of the united States Michelle Obama will come a second time to Mexico to give a conference April 13, 2020 in the National Auditorium.

OCESA announced the information through his Twitter account where he stressed that Obama will participate in a session of questions and answers. For the time being has not been given to know who will be the moderator, but in the event page it is revealed that the VIP tickets will include a Meet & Greet with Michelle.

Image: OCESA via Twitter

“In 2018, Ms. Obama published his book of memoirs, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the united States in 2018, to accomplish this in only 15 days and ascending instantly to number 1 in the bestseller list of the New York Times” reads the event page.

Has not been made known if the former president Barack Obama accompany you to your wife.

Are you interested in attending? Tickets will be on sale from this Wednesday, march 11 through Ticketmaster.