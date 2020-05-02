Michelle Obama tells us how to carry Barack and their daughters in the quarantine

As in millions of other homes around the world, the Obama family is confined to his home. And as is happening to you to other celebrities, have also received the call Ellen DeGeneres to find out how they are approaching the situation.

(Last time: prince Charles gives a positive on the test coronavirus)

Michelle Obama he explained to the presenter that his main goal is to stay busy. “You know, we try to structure our days”said the former first lady of the united states. “I mean, everyone is at home. The girls have returned because the classes of the university are now online. So they are in their respective rooms studying and I think that Barack is… I don’t know where it is. I was on the phone,” she said matter-of-factly before saying that they also make the classic ‘Netflix and chill’.

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It’s good to know that even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾#StayAtHome https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

The conversation took after a serious tone when Michelle warned his compatriots that “we have never lived something like that in the story, especially for our children who are so used to being busy and stimulated all the time.”

(Read more: Where do they spend the quarantine Juan Carlos and Sofia? The response of Real House)

And he added, “sorry for all the people who are going to suffer, for what is going to happen with the economy. We have to be aware of what we will do to support these people when this quarantine ends and the people return to what is left of their businesses and their lives.”

The Obama. (Getty)

The wife of Barack Obama wanted to end with a message of encouragement to the homebound in their homes, speaking from his experience: “To us has forced us to sit and talk, to have actual conversations and to find out how to stay busy without the help of the television and computers”.