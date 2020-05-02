Michelle Obama and Michael Jordan dominate the screen with Hollywood out of the game

More news of protagonists

Not all of the quarantines in the world are the same. Some countries implement more restrictions than others, but, according to international reports, around half of the world’s population is currently restricted to their homes with the objective of halting the advance of the coronavirus. While this situation hurt thousands of companies, other went benefit well.

Zoom, Spotify, and Netflix are some of them. And in the case of the streaming platform for movies and series, the figures are raised. Only in the first three months of the year, the company added 16 million subscribers and said in a letter sent to its shareholders that it expected that peak as a result of the isolation that people live in all the continents. In money, that amount of new users represents revenues by five billion dollars, and if you take into account that at the global level has 182 million subscribers, the result of the value of total market is $ 200 billion.

In this context, during the quarantine led to a curious fact about the content you offer. And is that users are choosing to see the documentary series that depict the intimacy of the famous. The clearest example of this is The Last Dance, a production which features the life of Michael Jordan, and how it was the last season of the Chicago Bulls, who changed the history of the NBA.

“I quite liked how it was, but when people see it will think that I am a human being horrid”, he told, between laughter, to the basket player. Perhaps this is why so many are obsessed with the episodes. These include material never seen before that was filmed between 1997 and 1998. There is not only the side winner of Jordan, but also the conflicts which he had with the executives of the franchise and how his personality competitive led him to break the personal boundaries with their peers.

The success of The Last Dance is so great that on Monday, the day that they’re released two chapters of the ten available, soar searches in Google. All words related to the series are converted into the most sought-after these days, and in Argentina, the series is among the ten most-viewed Netflix.

A similar impact expected to have the platform with Becoming, the documentary about Michelle Obama which opens Wednesday. It reflects the intimacy of one of the most influential women of the present as it travels across the united States doing lectures on his biography. The book, which bears the same name, sold 11 million copies and quickly became a best seller. “I am very excited and eager to see those moments of my life that were special. Those months that I spent traveling and meeting people, I confirmed that what unites us is bigger and can’t be broken”, he wrote, who was first lady of her country for eight years. And he added about the premiere: “I Know that is not the best time for a story that talks about community and being together because we can’t do it. But even in hard times, our stories serve to strengthen our values.”

National. The increase of users interested in the personal side of the famous also has its side argentine. This week premiered a documentary series called Inside the FC Barcelona, which has Lionel Messi as the protagonist. Here you can see unique scenes that show the locker room of the team and how they relate to the players beyond the games. Like The Last Dance, quickly became one of the productions more views in the country and in the world. To be the captain of the Ship, the rosario, is present in the greater part of the material and you can see facets that are not known of him. How it reacts in defeat, sessions of massage to relieve aches and pains product of the parties and activities outside of football are some of the images that are accessed during the eight chapters of 45 minutes that make up the project.

And in that line, Fangio: the man taming the machines poses a similar objective. Through videos, photos, and other materials rescued in various institutions related to the best runner of all times, a computer is instructed to show his life. Agustina Macri, daughter of the former president, as a producer and in charge of the research, the documentary shows not only the victories but also how it was in the intimacy. Although left out of the picture the facts in relationship with your children, is another of the options that the user chose during the quarantine period.

More options. The desire to know more details about the intimate life of certain characters was not only in stories related to athletes or politicians recognized. It also happens with characters like Joe Exotic, better known as the Tiger King. The docuserie recounts the life of an eccentric caretaker of the tigers, lions and similar species in the united States, who is currently jailed for attempted murder. The whole plot is a hit on Netflix and the unexpected repercussions are so great that it forced them to generate episodes, extras and even the possibility of a second season. And the same thing happens with the unorthodox. While it is a fiction, it is based on the true story of Deborah Feldman. She depicted her experiences in a book, and such was the interest in the series that their sales increased substantially after the release of the production on the platform.

Another triumph of the streaming

Another victory that gave them the quarantine to these documentaries and the movie premiered on various streaming platforms is that they can compete in the Oscar Awards next year.

In general, the film industry rejected this possibility during the past few years with strong statements by directors such as Steven Spielberg and Pedro Almodovar, who argue that for a production to be contained must be released in cinemas.

However, the closure of these spaces during the quarantine period and the uncertainty about when and how to reopen, makes it impossible for this rule to be viable for the ceremony, 2021.

However, management also warned that it is an exceptional measure and that once the pandemic will return to the pre-standards. “The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of the movies than see them in a cinema. Our commitment to that remains unchanged and unwavering,” said David Rubin, president of the Academy.