Michael Jordan – The Last Dance – Who was who in the Bulls 96-98, the best team of the last 30 years? – Netflix – NBA – Ron Harper – Scottie Pippen – Toni Kukoc – Denis Rodman Stories

If The Beatles were not only John Lennon, the Bulls were not alone Michael Jordan. And while in its first triplet of rings (1991-93) had partners more low profile (BJ Armstrong, Horace Grant…), those who were their thereafter between 1996-1998, were of a status of the media and top level of play even higher.

Led by Phil Jackson those Bulls they went out three times champions ‘ with a training that had these five players as the protagonists of the season in focus series, 1997-98:

Base: Ron Harper (9.3 points and 2.9 assists per night)

Very clever and versatile, he was among the shipowner formal, although it could also move in position 2. Was a rival of Jordan when I played on the Cavs of the ‘ 80s, but acquired by Jackson went on to play a secondary role in the Bulls.

After the triplet, was champion with the Lakers, also of the hand of his friend Phil. Another who resigned his role of star to join the band orchestrated by Her Majesty.

LOOK: Why Michael Jordan is the best ever?, above LeBron James

Escort: Michael Jordan (28.7 points and 1.7 thefts*)

The best of all time. Or, at least, the past 50 years. Was MVP of the 6 leagues that won in the 90’s. Determinant in points and thefts, he exercised his power on the two sides. There was No year of Jordan in the Bulls that didn’t come to play off.

Unlike his first times with Doug Collins, Jackson was more collective. Its development is not prevented that ended his career with 30 points of average. Born leader. Giant in the time limit.

Eaves: Scottie Pippen (19.1 points and 5.9 assists*)

A partner bright and multifunctional. Its low profile concealed to a player, of proportions, also capable of being a player franchise. Improved year after year since his arrival to the league in 87.

Dried up the Magic in the finals of the 91 and stepped his offensive game up to be the second best scorer of the box, and the first in sections and assistances. Crack total. Zero jealousy with Jordan. I knew that both were strengthened.

LOOK: What Michael Jordan can see threatened his throne for LeBron James?

Eaves: Toni Kukoc (13.5 points and 4.8 assists*)

The Jordan european. Between 1989 and 1992, established a total domination on the continent from his shot, his passing and his vision of the game. A fantasista of 2.08 m. Before this triplet in the NBA, had been a three-time european FIBA as the star of the Jugoplastika.

It was not a great defense, but the league grew in the muscles, and rigor. It was the third selection of shot of Bullsafter Jordan and Pippen. Put to one side for other brillasen. A genius with overalls.

Ala-pivot: Dennis Rodman (15.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists*)

A specialist defensive. The king in the hard section of the rebounds, which he honed with his great reading of where it fell the ball after the decision. He knew them and studied them all.

Your style star pop prevented recognition of what a great player he was. I associate it more to the festivities, Madonna and Carmen Electra that the duels won to Shaq or Malone. They took him to do the dirty work. He fulfilled his part.

The other:

After the big macho Luc Longley was the holder of the formal team. Tore (almost) always, and played pivot. The australian was in charge of colliding with the strong center of the other side.

Steve Kerr was a shooter which added minutes from your facility to the triple. Very smart, decided to hot games. Jud Buechler was an escort tactical made a pass and good shot in a few minutes. Scott Burrell was another usual replacement, but this time under the hoops as a winger.

The canadian Bill Winnington was another pivot that added space on the computer to relieve Longley of the struggle with the great centres of that time. People like the foward Jasson Caffey or the escort Randy Brown also had involvement in those Bulls trained by Phil Jackson.

The reds closed out the regular season with 62 wins and 10 defeats. At the end of the 97-98 won their conference with the drama the Pacers 4-3 and versus the Jazz managed to defeat it by 4 to 2. In those final leader of points between the holders of the Bulls was Jordan (32.4), the attendance was Pippen (5.2), the rebounds, Rodman (11.3) and the best % shot ended up being Kukoc, who led the section on a roll of doubles (48%) and shots of triples (37%). The most minutes completed by 41.5 per night it was, of course, Jordan.

*Numbers obtained by the players of the Bulls in the regular season 1997-98.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Michael Jordan and the series about your life that is already a success on Netflix