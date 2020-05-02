Melissa Gorga captures the attention of Christina Aguilera

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Christina Aguilera has been captivated by the talent Melissa Gorga, and just give it to the star of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) the best compliment, and compared his voice with one of the best of all time, Mariah Carey.

Melissa showed briefly your registry of whistle high in a sweet video that reminded him of his deceased father-in-law Giacinto Gorga, also the father of his sister-in-law and the companion of cast of RHONJ Teresa Giudice. This clip took Christina to write: “Wow, you have some notes of Mariah”.

The video was a hilarious homage to Giacinto, who died at the age of 76 years on April 3, when the grandfather the Italian expressed his frustration with the food of his daughter-in-law. With a large pot boiling on the stove, Melissa apparently he was doing pasta which was not up the standards of Giacinto.

The grandfather began to cry out in front of the stove, while Melissa he indicated that his head was about to explode and began to sing. “I’m going to miss this crazy❤️ even when he went to remove the belt because it was not making the pasta right! 😩 #RIP 🇮🇹”, subtituló.

“Heaven just received another angel. You’ve been the only dad I have known in the past 16 years,” wrote Melissa in his emotional posting, captioning a photo of her, her husband, Joe Gorga, and Giacinto. “You were an amazing man and a Nonno, so loving… they no longer make them like you.”